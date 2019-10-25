Hartselle man killed in Morgan County rollover wreck

Roy Dale Stutts, 69, of Hartselle was killed when his vehicle rolled over on Norris Mill Road, south of Bowles Bridge Road, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.

Stutts was travelling southbound. The call for the wreck came in to 911 around 3:20 p.m. Friday.

The wreck happened in Morgan County just between the Decatur and Hartselle city limits. Alabama State Troopers are investigating.