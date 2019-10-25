Roy Dale Stutts, 69, of Hartselle was killed when his vehicle rolled over on Norris Mill Road, south of Bowles Bridge Road, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.
Stutts was travelling southbound. The call for the wreck came in to 911 around 3:20 p.m. Friday.
The wreck happened in Morgan County just between the Decatur and Hartselle city limits. Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
Related Content
- Hartselle man killed in Morgan County rollover wreck
- Hartselle man arrested on rape charge by Morgan County deputies
- Morgan County deputies wreck update
- Arab man dies in Morgan County wreck
- One Person Killed in Morgan County Car Wreck
- Hartselle man killed by 18-wheeler in Elmore County
- A Hartselle man is missing
- Morgan Co. deputies investigating shooting on Bethel Circle in Hartselle
- Hartselle man killed, 4 others injured in wreck on Alabama 278
- UPDATE: Man killed in early morning wreck in Morgan County identified
Scroll for more content...