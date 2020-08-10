Hartselle man killed in Lawrence County crash

A Hartselle man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County on Monday afternoon.

George Nigel Hearring died in the wreck about 1:30 p.m. Monday on AL 157 at the intersection of AL 36, about 10 miles south of Moulton, said Cpl. James Howard, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman.

Howard said Hearring’s 2003 Honda Accord was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Andrew Paul Eller, 26, of Tuscumbia.

Hearring was transported to Cullman County Regional Hospital for treatment but died a short time later.

Eller was transported to Lawrence Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, Howard said.

Howard said neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.