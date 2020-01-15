Hartselle man killed in Cullman area crash

A Hartselle man died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Cullman.

Heath Alan Berry, 37, was seriously injured when the 2000 Infinity I30 he was driving crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe head-on about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 31 four miles north of Cullman.

Berry was transported to Cullman Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel, Alabama State Trooper spokesman.

The driver of the Tahoe was not injured, but two occupants in the Tahoe were injured and transported to a local area hospital.

Troopers continue to investigate.