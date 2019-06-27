Hartselle man killed, 4 others injured in wreck on Alabama 278

Alabama State Troopers say a Hartselle man is dead after a three-vehicle wreck in Cullman County on Thursday at 6:40 a.m.

Troopers say William Lee, 19, of Hartselle was killed when the 1999 Ford Mustang he was driving on Alabama 278 struck a 2011 Sion. He died at the scene.

According to Trooper Curtis Summerville, the driver of the Scion and two passengers, along with the driver of a third vehicle involved in the wreck, a 2016 Ford F-150, were all injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash happened near the 67-mile marker on Alabama 278, one mile east of Jones Chapel. It remains under investigation.