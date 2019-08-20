Hartselle man gets 12+ years in prison for distribution of fentanyl-laced substance

A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Hartselle man for distributing a substance laced with fentanyl.
U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor sentenced Michael Anthony Sain, 32, to 151 months in prison, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris.
Sain pleaded guilty in November 2018 to one-count of unlawfully distributing a substance containing detectable amounts of fentanyl that caused serious bodily injury to an individual, resulting from the use of the substance.
“The battle to save our young people from overdosing on fentanyl and other dangerous drugs is one we must win,” Assistant United States Attorney Robert Becher said. “The drug dealers in North Alabama need to know that we will prosecute them vigorously and that they will spend a substantial portion of their lives behind bars.”
“Time and time again we have warned drug dealers that we will relentlessly and aggressively bring them to justice in order to protect our children and communities,” Morris said. “Today, we have another example of a drug dealer who did not heed our warnings. “Prison awaits those who deal with destruction and we will not sit idly by.
