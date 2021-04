One man is dead following a single-vehicle wreck in Decatur Friday night.

The driver, 63-year-old Michael Roscoe Florence of Hartselle was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened at Danville Road SW and McCleskey Private Dr. around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said Florence was traveling north on Danville Rd. before crossing over to the southbound side and rolling over. Florence was partly ejected from his vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.