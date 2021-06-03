Hartselle man charged with abusing child so badly she now faces weeks in hospital

A Hartselle man accused of injuring a child so severely she could require a month-long stay in the hospital is behind bars.

Lance Destin Campbell, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Bond was set at $500,000.

According to the Hartselle Police Department, DHR learned May 31 that a child was brought to a hospital for possible abuse.

"After doctors had time to fully evaluate the child, it was determined her injuries were serious enough to keep her hospitalized for at least two weeks to a month,” according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and there “will be at least one” more arrest.