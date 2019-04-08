Hartselle man arrested on rape charge by Morgan County deputies

A Hartselle man was arrested Sunday and charged with rape.
Thomas Verbosh, 57, was arrested by deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at a home on Highway 36 E, said Mike Swafford, office spokesman.
Verbosh was charged with first-degree rape and booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $50,000 bond.
No other information about the arrest has been released.
