Hartselle man arrested on rape charge by Morgan County deputies

Thomas Verbosh

A Hartselle man was arrested Sunday and charged with rape.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 4:04 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Thomas Verbosh, 57, was arrested by deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at a home on Highway 36 E, said Mike Swafford, office spokesman.

Verbosh was charged with first-degree rape and booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

No other information about the arrest has been released.

