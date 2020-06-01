Hartselle library, parks, and Sparkman Civic Center reopens

Several areas of Hartselle are re-opening on Monday to the public after more than two months of being closed.

The Sparkman Civic Center, the William Bradford Huie Library, and all Hartselle parks are back open.

At the public library in Hartselle, when someone wants to return a book, employees take it to their quarantine room, where they put it on a shelf for up to 72 hours until it's safe to reshelve.

Library employees say they are wiping down tables and computers after people use them. They're also only allowing 17 people inside the building to make sure everyone is able to social distance. When someone wants to check out a book, hand sanitizer is available and plexiglass is separating employees from customers.

At the civic center, people can make reservations to use the gym, but no group sports are allowed yet. Employees are also sanitizing regularly.

The mayor of Hartselle says parks will be wiped down once a day and people will be asked to maintain six feet apart.

"Try to avoid touching things that you don't have to touch. It's good to be careful. If you're older or you have some health issues, think twice about going out unless it's necessary," said the mayor of Hartselle, Randy Garrison.

Mayor Garrison says city employees will be monitoring parks to make sure there aren't any big crowds.

"At all of these locations, if people are not adhering to social distancing recommendations, they will be asked to leave.

Mayor Garrison says masks are not required in these areas but are recommended.