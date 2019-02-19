Clear
Hartselle has heartbreaking loss in region final

Carver beats Hartselle 50-49 in overtime

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

In a heartbreaker in Hancville, Hartselle falls 50-49 to Carver.

The Tigers season falls short of the Final Four. Senior Moriah Taylor says the group of girls will always mean something to her. 

"We've always had each others' backs, the bond that we had together I'm going to miss that a lot," Taylor said.

The Georgia State had 20 points on the day and made the All-Tournament team.

Her Coach, Gary Orr, also praised her for what she's done with the Tiger basketball program. 

