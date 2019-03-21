Hartselle gardeners looking forward to spring for harvest season

The first full day of spring brought sunshine. This has gardeners eager to gather fruits and vegetables for the first harvest.

One gardener, Cliff Knight, said he's happy he can finally get his gloves and his gardening tools to work outside. He said the weather has impacted some of his more popular produce, but he's ready to harvest the things that survived.

"Now, I'm hopeful, you know, if we have a few more days like this, I'll be able to get the main crop in," said Knight.

Gardening brings him peace of mind, he said. After a long, wet winter, his main crop right now is potatoes and peas.

He's had to wait a while to plant some foods, and he said the soil isn't rich enough yet, so some of his top sellers are on hold.

"Planting my tomato plants, squash, cucumbers, those kind of vegetables," he said.

With the Hartselle Farmer's Market opening up in less than two weeks, and not having all of his produce available, Cliff does have some concerns.

"When somebody comes there looking for things and we don't have them," he said.

Gardening gives Cliff a way to give back to his community, and the 83-year-old retiree said he's proud to be able to contribute.

"Instead of getting up and finding my way to the recliner chair and turning the TV on, I just drift out to the garden," he said.

The Farmer's Market opens April 1st.

This year, the city of Hartselle says it will waive the $50 fee for vendors to bring in more sellers, and they're extending the hours to Monday through Saturday during daylight hours.