Hartselle family recovering after flooding destroyed their home

Flooding has destroyed one family's home in Hartselle.

The Hogan family is currently down to one car and just got help with a temporary place to live, thanks to friends and family.

The family said they live in a flood plain, but a company would not allow them to purchase insurance. They said although the floodwater is going down in their home, they want to find a new home that won't flood again.

The water first flooded their backyard and then quickly rose to about four feet. The water in the Hogan family's front yard has gone down significantly.

The family was finally able to go inside their home on Tuesday. They said they're just trying to figure out what to do next. Michelle Hogan said she's just happy they all got out safely.

"You go into your house, your things are scattered everywhere, the flooring is coming up. You just don't know how grateful you are," she said.

She said on Sunday, in a matter of two hours, she and her husband put everything they could on higher levels and evacuated with their children and pets.

"I needed a moment. I had a mental breakdown, but it was go-time. I had to get things and go. It's an emotional toll, to see all your things be ruined basically," said Michelle Hogan's daughter, Brooke.

After the damage, Michelle Hogan created a GoFundMe page. She said it's to help alleviate the stress of buying everything new and searching for a new home.

"I can be back at my kitchen table making supper for my kids. That's where I want to be. I want to be back at my table where we can pray and we can talk about our day, but I can't do that right now," said Michelle Hogan.