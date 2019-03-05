Hartselle bust uncovers heroin, meth

Two people were arrested Monday after Morgan County Drug Task Force agents and Hartselle Police Department officers served an arrest warrant in Hartselle.

They arrested Carla Marie Frost and Glen Dale Anderson at the location in the 300 block of Gilchrist Street in Hartselle.

Frost had active warrants with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office in relation to drug crimes that occurred within their jurisdiction, said Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Swafford said agents learned that Hartselle Police officers had been receiving numerous drug-related complaints from citizens about the residence in which Frost was residing.

While serving the warrant, law enforcement noticed, in plain view, numerous drug paraphernalia items strewn throughout the residence, Swafford said.

Swafford said agents recovered both methamphetamine and heroin.

Frost, 45, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She does not have a bond.

Anderson, 42, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,300.