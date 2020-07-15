Hartselle business prepares for statewide masking ordinance

A lot of businesses in North Alabama are figuring out how to enforce the governor's new masking ordinance that starts at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Mandatory masking is new for most of North Alabama.

In Hartselle at Pizza Ed, owner Eddie Gwin is hoping not much changes.

"They are not going to have to stuff food up under their masks," Gwin said.

In the ordinance, people won't have to wear a mask while drinking or eating. Gwin is hoping people realize, they can have a fairly normal dining experience.

While he was not expecting Governor kay Ivey's announcement Wednesday, he is always preparing for changes.

"You just try to look at every scenario and every possibility and try to just adjust," Gwin said.

This time, he said he is thankful there won't be too much adjusting. He said they will follow the state's guidelines and have customers wear masks until seated. However, his business already ramped up sanitizing to make customers feel safe.

"You know we have to take a day and basically go in and deep-clean everything in the restaurant," Gwin said. "You know we have to wipe down everything, every table, every chair."

While pizza is a popular to-go item, in order to pay all his employees, he said the dining room needs to remain open.

"You know we gotta have our servers working, we need our bus people working, we need our hostess working," Gwin said. "You know it's about jobs to these people, it's their livelihood."