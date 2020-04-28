Hartselle business owners have mixed reactions to governor's new coronavirus order

The govennor's new Safer At Home coronavirus order announced Tuesday had some business owners relieved, while others are still patiently awaiting the green light to reopen.

At Mega Granite, the business has still be running, but by appointment only.

"It's a big relief, a big relief," Mega Granite Owner Rhonda Strandrige said.

Strandrige said she is eager to open up her showroom again now that the new order allows retailers to open at 50 percent occupancy.

"We're very excited, but we still will be taking precautions, making sure that we sanitize everything before coming in and people leaving," Strandrige said. "We still feel like that we would not want too many people in the store at one time."

For Warehouse Coffee Shop, the doors will remain closed. The business is unique because its owned by a church. It was opened with the intention to donate all its profit to different organizations throughout the community, and to fund mission trips.

"So the coffee shop doesn't make any money because we give it all away," Pastor Brad Sheats said. "So that's kinda the heart beat of what we do here."

Sheats said the church has been doing its best to take care of employees right now, who as a result of the coronavirus, are out of work.

He said, if anything, he wants the coffee shop to reopen for their well-being.

"It definitely takes patience in knowing that we are just in uncharted territory that we've never been in this place before, as a state, as a nation," Sheats said. "Did I want it to open us back up asap? the answer was yes, but at the same time, we want to make sure everything is healthy and everything is where it needs to be."

A hair stylist downtown told WAAY31 she was disappointed in the new order. She said she was already booking appointments for next week.