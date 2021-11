Legendary Hartselle high school baseball coach William Booth is now cancer free.

The Hartselle High school principal confirmed the news Thanksgiving morning days after Booth got the word from his doctor.

Just a few months ago, Booth was given a slim chance of survival, but still coached the Tiger team to an appearance in the state title game.

Players wore "Ballin for Booth" shirts to rally around the winningest baseball coach in Alabama high school history.