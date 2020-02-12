Clear
Hartselle Utilities unable to supply water, asks customers to conserve

Due to the rising waters at Flint Creek north of Hartselle, the water booster station has been flooded.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 10:17 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 10:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Hartselle Utilities is asking residents to conserve water due to flooding issues:

The utility issued this news release late Wednesday:

Due to electrical safety reasons, we are currently unable to operate our pumping equipment to supply water to our water system and storage tanks.

We ask at this time that our customers take measures to conserve water until we are able to safely operate the pumps.

HU is currently assessing the matter and do not know when the pumps will be back in operations.

With the current flooding along the Tennessee River, TVA is doing everything to try and manage the water levels in the rivers and creeks.

HU asks that customers minimize, as much as possible, their use of water during this time and until further notice.

HU will provide updates as soon as they are available.

Thank you for your efforts in assisting HU at this time

Bob Sittason
Hartselle Utilities

