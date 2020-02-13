Hartselle Utilities fixes water supply issues, cancels request to conserve water

UPDATE: Hartselle Utilities says it has restored electrical power to the Water Booster Stations at the foot of Hartselle Mountain. It is now operating the pumping equipment to supply water to Hartselle’s water system and storage tanks.

The department has cancelled its previous request for customers to conserve water.

Howell Electric, The City of Hartselle Fire Department, Public Works and Hartselle Utilities helped with the efforts.

--------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

Hartselle City Schools are closed on Thursday due to the water supply issues at Hartselle Utilities.

The utility issued this news release early Thursday morning:

Hartselle Utilities has worked thru the night to assess the issues with our water booster stations. We still are not able to operate our pumping equipment to supply water to our water system and storage tanks due to electrical issues.

Hartselle Utilities requests at this time that our customers continue to take measures to conserve water and only use water for necessary purposes.

We will continue to work to correct our issues so that we may become operational as soon as possible.

Hartselle Utilities will provide further updates as soon as we are able to.

We thank you for your understanding and your efforts in assisting us at this time.