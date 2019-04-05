Hartselle Subway burglary suspects may be connected to ring of thieves

Police are trying to track down two suspects caught on camera breaking into a Hartselle Subway. WAAY 31 has learned the duo could be part of a much larger ring of thieves.

"I really am scared for whoever is next," Subway manager, Melissa Glover, said.

Glover manages a Subway in Cullman County. On Friday, we found her lending a hand at the restaurant in Hartselle, the same one hit by burglars just this week.

"It makes me feel scared, because my store could be next," Glover said.

Surveillance video shows two suspects breaking into the Hartselle store around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The suspects used a brick to break into the store. They then jump over the counter and pocket $400 from the cash registers.

"Whoever does this is, you know, kind of crazy to be out here doing this kind of stuff," Glover said.

Police haven't caught the suspects. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY 31 they might be connected to a bigger ring of thieves, who are hitting businesses along I-65 all the way from Birmingham to Morgan County. They say they won't know for sure until the suspects are caught.

If you have any information about the Hartselle break-in or who the suspects are, call police.