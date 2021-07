The Hartselle Police Department is asking the public to help it find a suspect involved in a Monday shooting.

Police are looking for Ivori Jalene Scales, 21, in connection with a shooting on Simpson Street that happened about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim was shot once in the arm, once in the leg, and brought to Huntsville Hospital, police said.

If you have information on Scales, contact Lt. McDearmond at 256-751-4917 or text tips to 256-472-4136.