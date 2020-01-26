Hartselle Police looking for catalytic converter thief

The Hartselle Police Department is looking for help in trying to find out who is stealing from local businesses in the city.

They say someone is going around stealing catalytic converters from cars.

Those are the devices that reduce the toxins that are expelled through the exhaust pipe.

One of the places they hit was Peck's Funeral Home on Highway 31.

We spoke with an employee at the funeral home and police who are still searching for a suspect.

Hartselle Police told us they have nearly 12 reports of someone stealing these catalytic converters.

We were told they have no leads yet, but investigators say it appears that the thieves are looking to steal them from a specific Ford model vehicle.

"We're up here at all hours of the night going on removals. Our cars are sitting out there, so it kind of makes us uneasy because we're here by ourselves at night," said Gabriel Maxwell.

Gabriel Maxwell is an employee at Peck Funeral Home and he told WAAY-31 luckily no one was harmed when someone stole their two converters, because someone was in the building at the time.

But they caught the act all on camera and immediately turned the video over to the police.

When Maxwell heard there were about 11 others who had the same issue...he was shocked.

"Just to come up here and take something from a place that's supposed to give to the community and they come and take it like that, it's just sad," he said.

Hartselle Police told us Mack's Body Shop was burglarized as well, but they were closed Sunday.

Police say some churches in the area were also targeted around the main street.

Now, the police want your help and are asking for any information before there are more victims.

"It doesn't make any sense for people to come and take something from a funeral home," said Maxwell.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has stepped in to help as well.

They told us to help cut down on this theft, have a silent alarm installed in your car, park in well-lit parking areas and engrave the vin number or license plate number on your converter to make it traceable.