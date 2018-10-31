Hartselle Police investigate auto burglaries, gun thefts near Hunter Lane

According to Hartselle Police, there were four auto burglaries the morning of October 28 near Hunter Lane.
Footage shows four people walking across someone’s yard at Hunter Lane. A gun was taken from each car.
If you have any information about these people, you are asked to contact Sgt. McDearmond at 256-751-4917 or amcdearmond@hartselle.org.
