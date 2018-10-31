Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hartselle Police investigate auto burglaries, gun thefts near Hunter Lane

Courtesy of Hartselle Police Department Courtesy of Hartselle Police Department

According to Hartselle Police, there were four auto burglaries the morning of October 28 near Hunter Lane.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 10:48 AM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Hartselle Police, there were four auto burglaries the morning of October 28 near Hunter Lane. 

Footage shows four people walking across someone’s yard at Hunter Lane. A gun was taken from each car.

If you have any information about these people, you are asked to contact Sgt. McDearmond at 256-751-4917 or amcdearmond@hartselle.org.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events