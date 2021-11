One man is dead after a Wednesday evening stabbing, according to the Hartselle Police Department.

Investigator Alan McDearmond said Charles Cameron Hill, 44, was found dead from apparent stab wounds after police responded to a call about a fight.

Police received a call of a deceased man near the road at the intersection of Corsbie Street and Woodall Road about 5:30 p.m.

McDearmond said two persons of interest are being questioned. No arrests have been made.

