Hartselle Olympian's story going viral

From golden arches to gold medals. That's what Quanesha Burks tweeted Friday afternoon. The former McDonald's worker is now an Olympian.

The Team USA Long Jumper said over and over again throughout the past year she was going to Tokyo.

Her story of grit and hard work tweeted out all over the wide world of sports Friday.

She will get started on August 1 in the long jump semi-finals.

The finals are set for August 3