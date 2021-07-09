From golden arches to gold medals. That's what Quanesha Burks tweeted Friday afternoon. The former McDonald's worker is now an Olympian.
The Team USA Long Jumper said over and over again throughout the past year she was going to Tokyo.
Her story of grit and hard work tweeted out all over the wide world of sports Friday.
She will get started on August 1 in the long jump semi-finals.
The finals are set for August 3
Quanesha Burks is getting ready for Tokyo.
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 5:13 PM
From golden arches to gold medals. That's what Quanesha Burks tweeted Friday afternoon. The former McDonald's worker is now an Olympian.
Related Content
- Hartselle Olympian's story going viral
- A Hartselle man is missing
- Hartselle bust uncovers heroin, meth
- 2 hurt in Hartselle crash
- Hartselle Baseball heartbreaker in Montgomery
- Former Olympian explains why it's good to push back games
- Hartselle man charged with sodomizing teenager
- Hartselle police searching for forgery suspect
- Late night fire damages Hartselle home
- Hartselle City Schools sees record breaking enrollment
Scroll for more content...