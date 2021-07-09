Clear

Hartselle Olympian's story going viral

Quanesha Burks is getting ready for Tokyo.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 5:13 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

From golden arches to gold medals. That's what Quanesha Burks tweeted Friday afternoon. The former McDonald's worker is now an Olympian.
The Team USA Long Jumper said over and over again throughout the past year she was going to Tokyo.
Her story of grit and hard work tweeted out all over the wide world of sports Friday.
She will get started on August 1 in the long jump semi-finals.
The finals are set for August 3

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events