Hartselle High School opens as storm shelter

The Hartselle Police Department reports that Hartselle High School, 1000 Bethel Rd NE, Hartselle, has opened as a community shelter.
It will be open for the duration of the Tornado Watch, which currently is set to expire at 9 p.m.
