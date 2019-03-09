Clear
Hartselle High School opens as storm shelter

Take shelter if you need to

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 2:46 PM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2019 2:56 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Hartselle Police Department reports that Hartselle High School, 1000 Bethel Rd NE, Hartselle, has opened as a community shelter.

It will be open for the duration of the Tornado Watch, which currently is set to expire at 9 p.m.

Find a list of other storm shelters here

