Hartselle High Coach makes history for football program

Coach Bob Godsey becomes winningest coach.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 9:39 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Hartselle is having a special season. The Tigers are ranked fifth in 6A, but after a win over Cullman Friday, they're in the Hartselle history books.

Coach Bob Godsey won his 138th game Friday against Cullman. That makes him Hartselle's winningest coach. 

Now his record at Hartselle is 138-50, with a state title. Godsey has been at Hartselle for 16 seasons.

