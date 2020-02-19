Clear
Hartselle and Hatton fall, Red Bay advances

See action from the Northwest Regional at Wallace State Community College

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 1:07 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 1:22 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Hartselle and Bessemer City fought till the end. Bessemer nails a three with four seconds left. 

Hartselle couldn't come up with points in the final ticks. 

Bessemer advances with a 40-41 win over the Tigers. 

Hatton falls to Cold Springs in another close battle. The 2A Girls team finishes their season in the regional final. 

Red Bay boys advance to the 2A State Semis after defeating Vincent. 

