Hartselle City Schools using money from alcohol sales to expand high school parking lot

A Morgan County high school is getting an upgrade to its parking lot, and alcohol sales are helping to fund it.

Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said Hartselle High School is a hub for the community. It's also a high school that has a growing number of students, many who get their license during the school year.

She said not only do people come there for school events, but community ones as well. However, the size of the parking lot isn't enough to hold everyone, and people are forced to take parking matters into their own hands.

"Sometimes, parents have to double park, or we've caught them, they park at the other elementary school, which is a long walk. If it's raining, you know, that is a long walk," Jones said.

Jones said they've purchased five acres and plan to use most of that land to build more parking spots. It's going to cost more than $38,000, money they're getting from the city's alcohol sales.

"This will be our first payment from the city of Hartselle from alcohol sales, and so, we're excited," Jones said.

She said she hasn't heard any negative feedback from people about using alcohol funds for the project and said she thinks everyone will just be happy their parking troubles will be solved.

"It'll be great for our community to have more parking as well," she said.

Jones said she hopes the first phase of the project will be completed by January of next year.