Hartselle Baseball heartbreaker in Montgomery

Hartselle dominated game two of the 6A championship series 8-3. The hot hitting streak continued in game three.

Brodie Morrow blasts his three run homer to get Hartselle up 4-3. Then Morrow goes on to hit the game tying double to get the game 7-7.

Now here we go, one out, bottom of the seventh.

Jojo Williamson hits the high fly ball to center field, it's caught. Peyston Steele tags. Game over! So everyone thinks...

The third base ump says Steele left too early. He's out the inning is over. To the 8th now, still 7-7.

Faith Ccademy would score 7 more. The final 14-7.

Boos could be heard across downtown Montgomery from Hartselle fans. They said they told got robbed.

"He did not leave too early and we won," one Hartselle fan said."

The team is devestated, but still a lot be proud of this season. The tigers finish 43-20.

Head coach William Booth wanted the state championship for his boys! The state's all-time winninest baseball coach said in his 34 years he has never seen a baseball game end like the 6A championship did Wednesday.

"We thought we had everything udner control, but we didn't," Booth said. "That's the way it is in sports, sometimes you can control and sometimes you can't."

Booth, who is battling cancer, was honored post game by AHSAA Executive Director, Steve Savarese, during the trophy ceremony, for the hall-of famers contribution to the game.