Harting impresses at Olympic trials, moves on

It's the swimming Olympic trials out in Omaha this week, and one local swimmer is finding success on the fly. Bob Jones alum, Zach Harting, is moving on the finals in the 200m butterfly!

Harting tied Luca Urlando with a 1:55.21 time for first place in the semi-finals Tuesday night.

Harting closed a more than two-second gap in the final lap to earn his spot in the finals set for Wednesday.

At the 2019 World Aquatics Championships, Harting placed sixth in the 200m fly.

The top two swimmers in Wednesday's final wil go on to represent Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo!!!