Harsin on starting QB: 'That has not been decided yet'

Bryan Harsin isn’t tipping his hand on No. 22 Auburn’s starting quarterback against LSU.

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 6:36 PM
Posted By: JOHN ZENOR (AP)

T.J. Finley is a former LSU starter who transferred after the spring. Finley staked his claim on the job when he came off the bench to replace third-year starter Bo Nix and ultimately throw for the go-ahead touchdown against Georgia State.

It remains to be seen if Auburn will turn to Finley to start the Southeastern Conference opener under Harsin. The coach is hoping to jump-start an offense that sputtered in the past two games. Harsin says he expects both quarterbacks to be ready.

