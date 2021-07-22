Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin says there is no QB controversy, just competition

Things will definitely look different when the Auburn Tigers take the field in 2021.

The obvious change being new head coach Bryan Harsin, who left Boise State to replace Gus Malzahn.

But in the early days of the Harsin era, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that we see a change at quarterback.

Bo Nix has been the starter for the Tigers since his freshman year in 2019, but Harsin said there’s no guarantee he’s their guy this year.

"Every year that I've coached quarterbacks, there's a quarterback competition,” Harsin said.

The Auburn coach explained that there will always be new guys who are hungry and willing to do whatever they can to get on the field. Still, he said Nix will be at the top of the “pecking order” heading into camp -- ahead of TJ Finley and Grant Loy.

“I’ve always done it that way,” Harsin said. “And then we'll find out with those reps, how those guys execute, how those guys handle that group, and then what do they deserve from there? It's gonna be at every position. And so it's always 'is there a controversy, anything like that?’ No. There's not a controversy on our team but there is competition, every single day. And my job as the head coach is to play the best players.”

Outside of stacking the depth chart and putting together game plans, Harsin has also had to transition from life in Idaho to Alabama, joking that he’s ready for the humidity.

Now, his focus is on making the community proud with the team he puts out on The Plains.

“I’m just excited about being here in particular, how important it is, how much support we have, how much I've heard from people who say you know what we love Auburn and you believe it."