Harper Vol For Life

New Tennessee Women's Basketball Coach introduced in Knoxville.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 12:03 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Kellie Harper says she came home form the hospital with a basketball in hand. Now the former Lady Volunteer is at the head of the women's basketball program at the University of Tennessee. Harper is coming home, she takes over as the Lady Vols' third basketball coach. 

