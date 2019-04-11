Harper Vol For Life

Kellie Harper says she came home form the hospital with a basketball in hand. Now the former Lady Volunteer is at the head of the women's basketball program at the University of Tennessee. Harper is coming home, she takes over as the Lady Vols' third basketball coach.
