Hardware stores prepare for potential storm damage

Hardware stores in the Tennessee Valley are already prepared if Monday night's storms damage homes.

Lewter Hardware Company employees said after a bad storm many people tend to purchase tarps for a damaged roof. The store's owner, Donald Lewter, has experienced bad weather in Huntsville for years.

"At my own house, we're lowering the shades on the back porch. We pulled in the pillars this morning that are there, if it's going to rain that bad," said Lewter.

He and other folks are doing the best they can to prevent damage, and people are already purchasing items.

"People have already had their basement flooded a month or two ago, and they're realizing with all the rain that's supposed to be coming in, we better get our sun pumps and our piping and move that stuff out of there," Lewter said.

Their shelves are stocked with cleaning supplies, nails, hammers, ropes, chainsaws and other repair items needed after a thunderstorm.

"The weather, it comes you know, and mother nature always wins, but we have to react when she does," Lewter said.

WAAY 31 also reached out to Red Cross. They're following weather conditions. If there's damage, they'll be ready to assist those in need.