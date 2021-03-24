Clear
‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’: North Alabama woman shares heart survival story to inspire others

North Alabama fitness instructor, Angie Mayo, uses heart survival story to inspire others

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease remains the number one cause of death among men and women worldwide, and it will likely be impacted by coronavirus for years to come.

Posted: Mar 24, 2021 4:17 PM
Posted By: Marie Waxel

From coronavirus to the recent rounds of severe weather, there have been plenty of factors to raise our blood pressure. Hypertension is known as the silent killer, because many who have it have no idea.

"It used to be about how far I can push myself, how competitive I was," explained North Alabama fitness instructor, Angie Mayo. "I’m the gym rat, that person everyone comes to, 'what do I do about this or this,' that’s me."

All that took a back seat in the summer of 2019. Angie and her husband were in Key West, Florida celebrating her 50th birthday when she first noticed something was wrong.

"I always carry my running shoes when I go, that’s what I do. I get up early, I go on a run, I watch the sunrise, and I couldn’t I just couldn’t breathe. I thought it was humidity, kind of brushed it off," she recalled.

Not overly concerned about the issue, she waited until she got home to visit her doctor.

"I credit her with saving my life," she said. "I told my doctor my family is full of heart disease, and I said it’s in my genetics. I know both parents, both grandparents, aunts, uncles and I said my grandfather died doing a stress test in Birmingham."

Instead of a stress test, she was referred straight to a cardiologist. From the outside looking in, Angie was a picture of health.

"So, I talked to the cardiologist. I had no blood pressure problems, I had no cholesterol, I meal prep, I eat right. He said 'you’re just not a candidate for it (heart disease),' and I said 'something's not right,'" Angie pushed. "So, he said 'we have a simple test. It's inexpensive, it’s quick, and it’s called a calcium heart score test.'"

The procedure is a two-part scan with and without dye. However, Angie's test was over just as quickly as it started.

"They pulled me out and everything got really quiet, and I could hear the doctors talking. They wouldn’t even put the dye through me. My numbers weren’t even on the scale. It goes from 100 to 1,000, and I was like, I forgot, 1,300. I was off the scale."

They scheduled her for a heart cath the very next day.

"I was scared to death," Angie remembers. "I thought I had been preventing that my whole life."

The next procedure revealed Angie had a hard calcium buildup.

"So, they kept me in the hospital, and we did open heart surgery the next morning. I had a quadruple bypass."

While genetics played a big role in Angie's story, she said the bigger lesson here is the importance of taking control of your own heart health.

"When I moved to Alabama, I was really struck by how early onset people are having serious complications from untreated risk factors, heart attacks in their 30s, strokes at a young age," said Dr. Jacqueline Green, a cardiologist at Huntsville Hospital's Heart Center.

"It's a lot more fun to meet me for the first time in clinic than on the table when you're having a heart attack," she continued. "So, not to intimidate you or scare anybody, but if those problems are there, they're not going to go away by ignoring them."

Knowing your numbers is the first step.

"High blood pressure is a great way of sort of check your oil," explained Dr. Green. "Looking under the hood of the car to see if there's any problems that you need to take care of or address more carefully."

34.3 percent of Alabamians have known cases of high blood pressure. That number jumps to 46% in Madison County, which is why the American Heart Association of Alabama is launching its Check It Challenge. They're encouraging you to self-monitor your blood pressure as we begin to emerge from the pandemic. Their goal is to get 100,000 Alabamians to commit to better health by self-monitoring their blood pressure.

"A lot of folks are staying home with their heart attacks," Dr. Green said. "Unfortunately, we're seeing an increase in the number of patients who are dying at home before receiving care, folks that we think probably would've come into the hospital if we weren't in the middle of a pandemic."

The most recent data released from the American Heart Association shows heart disease remains the number one cause of death among men and women worldwide and will likely be impacted by coronavirus for years to come.

"We're really seeing both sides of the coin. I think it's hard to know what things are going to look like in a couple years."

Angie vividly recalls the long road to recovery following her quadruple bypass.

"That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I’ve never really had a major surgery; I mean you can’t walk by yourself and you wake up and you have tubes coming out of you and a big set of stitches on your chest. I never had to rely on people before...I’m strong. I had to walk with a walker, and it was slow."

Today, Angie continues to lead a heart healthy lifestyle.

"Now, it’s more of what best gives me longevity in my life you know, stay mobile, but it’s not really about the way I look or being competitive anymore."

She's using her story as a way to encourage others to put their health where their heart is.

"If you even if you even think that there’s some kind of problem, make sure you talk to your doctor or if you don’t have a doctor, you can go schedule that heart score test. It’s simple. It’s about 50 bucks," she said. "(And) it's what saved my life."

You can learn more about the American Heart Association's work here in Alabama by clicking here.

Don't forget to mark your calendars to take part in Huntsville's Virtual Heart Ball on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

