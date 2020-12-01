Hard freeze Wednesday morning, rain returns Thursday

Wednesday morning will bring the 2nd widespread hard freeze in a row for North Alabama. Tuesday morning bottomed out at 25° in Huntsville and Wednesday morning should be a couple degrees lower. This will be the coldest morning since 22° on February 15.

Though still unseasonably cool, Wednesday afternoon will be about10 degrees warmer than today, which will put most of North Alabama in the low 50s by mid-afternoon.

You will notice increasing clouds by Wednesday evening but the first showers should hold off until after midnight and into Thursday morning. It is even possible that wet snow flakes will mix in with the initial precipitation Thursday morning. Eventually warm air and warm moisture will win out and any showers should quickly transition to all rain.

Thursday night and Friday morning will be the wettest time period. Up to a half inch is currently in the forecast before rain starts to move out just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will hold steady late week and into the weekend, with highs hovering on either side of 50 degrees and lows near freezing.