Harassment report made against Huntsville School Board member

A harassment report was made against Huntsville School Board member, Michelle Watkins, on October 3.
The victim alleges being verbally harassed at a safety forum meeting at Mae Jemison High School but has not yet followed through with a warrant. She said that Watkins yelled and caused a disturbance.
WAAY 31 has the report, and it says that the case was closed the following day due to lack of evidence. It does not, however, say what allegedly happened at the high school.
According to Watkins, the department hasn't provided her any details about what the alleged victim told the officer on scene of the meeting.
Huntsville Police said there is no investigation at this time.
