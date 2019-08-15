Photo Gallery 2 Images
In May, WAAY 31’s Sierra Phillips brought you the story of “Nervous Nelly” at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter.
Nelly, a Great Dane, was so starved she could barely stand. She also had mange and kennel cough.
On Thursday, Sierra received new photos of Nelly showing how far she’s come.
See those pictures above, and see our first story on Nelly HERE
- Happy news! See how well this starved DeKalb County Great Dane is doing after being dumped
- Emaciated Great Dane on the mend after being dumped at DeKalb Co. Animal Shelter
