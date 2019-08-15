Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Happy news! See how well this starved DeKalb County Great Dane is doing after being dumped

Nelly, a Great Dane, was so starved she could barely stand.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 2:06 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 2 Images

In May, WAAY 31’s Sierra Phillips brought you the story of “Nervous Nelly” at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter.

Nelly, a Great Dane, was so starved she could barely stand. She also had mange and kennel cough.

On Thursday, Sierra received new photos of Nelly showing how far she’s come.

See those pictures above, and see our first story on Nelly HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events