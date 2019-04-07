Happy Birthday, Kira Lewis Jr.!

Alabama freshman and Hazel Green High School grad, Kira Lewis Jr., turned 18 on April 6, 2019. The Tide stand out is finally legally an adult! Lewis was the youngest player in the NCAA this past season as a 17 year old!
A BIG HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO KIRA!
