Hannah Hampel doesn't miss out on signing day

When coronavirus canceled Hannah Hampel's signing day, her family stepped in to make sure she didn't miss out on this milestone.

Balloons, pictures, a celebratory cake, Hample makes her college choice with her family by her side.

"I'm going to Union University, go Bulldogs," Hampel said.

The only difference for this signing day? It's at Hampel's home, instead of Hazel Green High School.

"To have all of this, in the comfort of my own home is really nice," Hampel said.

The coronavirus canceled the Trojan volleyball star's ceremony... but Hampel is staying positive.

She says since her signing is online, more people can watcher her sign the dotted line.

"So, I'm so blessed people are going to get to be here that wouldn't have been able to make it," Hampel said.

Including her sister, who would have been away at college.

"So I'm glad I have this opportunity to be with Hannah," Brooke Hampel said.

Hampel is eager to hit the court at the next level.

She says she'll never take volleyball for granted after coronvairus took away sports for so many athletes.

"I don't have to go to practice, I get to go to practice," Hampel said. "I don't have to go to my game or tournament, I get to go to the game and tournament with my friends."

Until that kind of normalcy returns, Hampel is thankful for technology helping her ace her signing day.

"I have the real letter of intent, I have all this stuff, I have my family, plus dad, we miss you dad," Hampel said. "Yes I love it, I love it."

Hampel accomplished a lot for Hazel Green Volleyball, including help bring home a state title.