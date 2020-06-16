Hands-on training or not, gyms are working to keep customers safe

Gyms were one of the last businesses to reopen after the coronavirus hit North Alabama. If you haven't been back to one yet, expect to see some changes.

In recent weeks, the gyms and fitness centers that have reopened have been taking new precautions to keep customers safe.

At the Hogan Family YMCA, systems are in place to keep people spread out from the moment they enter the building. The inside of the gym is spaced out so that those who are exercising can focus on their workouts.

"We want to make sure that we have cones, as well as we have signage, so people can utilize those machines. Members love that because they don't really have to dictate themselves," Daniel Kasambira, the gym’s executive director, said.

Area YMCAs have a reservation system in place, where up to 50 people can reserve a spot in a 75-minute session. Walk-ins are still allowed.

Between those sessions, Kasambira said a cleaning team goes in and wipes everything down. He said customers have also been diligent about cleaning up after themselves.

Systems like this are great at gyms where customers don’t generally come in contact with one another. But at gyms like Claymore Fighting and Fitness, a local self-defense gym, people are usually on top of each other.

During quarantine, Ryan Rushton’s gym was empty, so he had to get creative and take things online.

"It's pretty interesting,” Rushton said. “We set up a computer here, people log in and you see a whole grid of all of our students who are participating. And I will lead the classes and we'll take them through a series of movements and I will watch them at home, give them feedback."

A learning experience at first, Rushton says customers have come to love the online training, which he claims has actually made him a better coach. He says that the online sessions have allowed him to retain nearly 95% of his customers.

In recent weeks, he's welcomed people back into his gym for partner training. Those who decide to come in for the hands-on exercise have their temperature taken and sanitize as soon as they walk in. Rushton said physical contact during these sessions is also limited.

"People are at different comfort levels right now,” he explained. “There are a lot of people that want to come back in and get that hands-on training, but some people aren't quite comfortable about having to come back into public and having that close physical contact, so what we're trying to do is reach out and accommodate everybody that's in either of those situations."

Both gyms said they’re prepared for a potential second wave of the virus. In the meantime, they're staying up to date on all the information and cleaning constantly.