Handel’s ‘strongly condemns offensive statements,’ suspends Huntsville ice cream shop operations

Handel’s Ice Cream announced late Tuesday that it has suspended operations at its Huntsville location due to “offensive statements and posts from one of our franchisees.”

The company is referring to posts on Facebook said to be made by the Huntsville franchise’s owner, ranging from several years ago to recently.

After those posts went viral in recent days, the Facebook page they were found on was deleted.

The company’s post does not say when or if the location at 7086 Hwy 72 W. in Huntsville will re-open or what will happen to the store’s employees.

Read Handel’s full Tuesday statement, and one from late Monday, below: