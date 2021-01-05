Handel’s Ice Cream re-opening in Huntsville after previous owner removed for ‘expressions of racism’

The Handel’s Ice Cream location in Huntsville is set to re-open after the company shut it down last year due to social media posts by the former franchise owner.

The company said the 7086 Hwy 72 W. location has a new franchise owner who is local to the Huntsville area.

A spokesperson said Tuesday that the location will re-open “as soon as possible,” and that more information will come on the company’s social media accounts.

The Huntsville shop closed in June after the company severed ties with the previous owner, because the company does not "tolerate expressions of racism or discrimination in any form."

The company said the Huntsville location would remain closed until a new owner "who embraces our values" was found.

The company was referring to posts on Facebook said to be made by the Huntsville franchise’s now former owner, ranging from several years ago to last summer.

After those posts, which contained use of the "n" word as well as posts about the killing of George Floyd, went viral, the Facebook page they were found on was deleted.

