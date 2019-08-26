Hampton Cove residents want more restaurants and retail

Hampton Cove neighbors will voice their concerns about retail in the area on Monday night at Hampton Cove Middle School.

Neighbors said they're ready to see more restaurants and retail, but that process is more complicated than you might think.

"I would say a Starbucks or some kind of coffee shop would be nice," said Sherry Conquest, who is a Hampton Cove resident of 25 years. "It would be nice to see some other restaurants out here."

Just about everyone we talked with agreed. Don Beck, a guest speaker at Monday night's meeting and a partner of a global retail group, said Hampton Cove has some challenges when it comes to attracting new businesses.

The community has about 7,000 homes, but few employees who eat lunch in Hampton Cove restaurants. That makes it difficult for restaurants to make ends meet. What Hampton Cove does have on its side is the potential for growth.

"There are a lot of people out here now," said Conquest.

A Huntsville councilwoman, Frances Akridge, said the city can serve as a cheerleader for their area, but ultimately, it comes down to the individual businesses and their requirements to settle somewhere.

Beck said as the number of homes and businesses grows, the more likely it is more business will come.

Monday's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Hampton Cove Middle School. The group will meet in the cafeteria. More than 150 people on Facebook said they were interested in attending.