Hampton Cove parents concerned about school overcrowding

Huntsville City Schools is working on a plan to find the best way to handle growth in the Hampton Cove Area. That could could include building a new high school.

Parents in the Hampton Cove area met with Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley Monday night. They were looking for answers to questions that came up during a survey done by the civic organization in Hampton Cove. The survey showed over 80 percent of them were concerned about growth in the area. Some parents did not get the answers they were looking for during the meeting.

Kassie Parsons has a son entering kindergarten. Her main concern is growth on this side of the mountain and if there will be a high school built to accommodate the growth, "I would love it at some point, especially with my son just coming in. I would love the fact that he wouldn't have to drive over the mountain," said Parsons.

Superintendent Finley's presentation focused on broad goals in the district. She told WAAY 31 they dont know if the district will build a new high school in Hampton Cove or not, because the district is still evaluating all of the growth in Huntsville, "there's growth on north west side of town, on the north side of town, on the east side of town, so we constantly monitor enrollment to see what the needs are everywhere," said Finley.

Right now, Finley is focusing on improving reading and math skills in the district, retaining teachers, and recruiting the best teachers from colleges in the area, "they're producing some quality candidates and we want to get them before they go outside of our state," said Finley.

Parsons likes the district making the quality of teachers a priority. She just wanted more substantial answers about how the district plans on tackling the short term and long term growth in the area, "those are the things i would have really liked answered, but i understand and respect the fact that the board has to talk about it and there's a process to go behind that," said Parsons.

Superintendent Finley told WAAY 31 the district is actively working on their plans for how the district will handle growth and will share what those plans are at the September board of education meeting.