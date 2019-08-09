Hampton Cove neighbors worried about speeding as school year starts

Neighbors in the Magnolia Park subdivision tell us they've seen drivers hit mailboxes, fly into sidewalks and cause major concern.

"I yell at people to slow down, not that they pay attention to me, but I do," said Sherry Elmer.

Elmer says at least three times a week, she sees people speeding in her Hampton Cove neighborhood. It's enough that she feels the need to say something to them.

"We have to go into the street to get to our mailboxes and who knows? They might not pay attention and just hit you," said Elmer.

Right now, you can see the track marks from a car that neighbors said first flew into the sidewalk after the driver lost control. Witnesses say it happened around 4:30 p.m., when kids were back from school and playing outside. They're thankful no one was hurt, but one neighbor told us she doesn't feel safe letting her kids walk on the sidewalk.

Elmer says it's only a matter of time until something bad happens. Her neighbor's mailbox isn't the first to get hit. Elmer says it happened a couple of years ago.

"It's ridiculous how fast they go down this street," said Elmer.

Neighbors say they'll often see a patrol car sitting outside the neighborhood. Huntsville police say they've been patrolling school zones all week. We've asked how many tickets they've issued and are waiting for that number.