The Hampton Cove Middle School student accused to setting off a "prank false alarm" about someone having a gun at school starts alternative school tomorrow.

"I don't want to go back to that school. I just want to be home schooled," Hampton Cove Middle School student Savannah Goss said.

Goss' mom, Meagan Carpenter, told WAAY 31 that's likely what will happen next for her 12-year-old daughter. According to Carpenter, Goss has to clock 90 school days at the alternative school as punishment for October's false alarm.

"We hoped things would be one way but they're not, so we're just trying to keep our heads up," Carpenter said.

WAAY 31 interviewed Savannah the week of the incident, and she told our reporter that she really thought someone had a gun at school. She said that's why she texted her mom. Goss' dad called the police the day of the incident and they didn't find a threat, but Savannah was still suspended and expulsion was on the table.

WAAY 31 reached out to the school board spokesperson for comment on the decision, and he told us he couldn't tell us anything because the board is bound by federal student privacy laws.

"It's so much hassle and confusion that I'd rather just be expelled because it would be so much easier," Goss said.

According to Carpenter, the family was told after Savannah's expulsion hearing that Savannah would either be found not guilty, expelled, or referred to alternative school.

"My daughter, who is trying to make friends, who is impressionable, is going to be surrounded with kids who have for sure been in trouble," Carpenter said.

They went to orientation at Savannah's new school Monday.

"Not even after a month I'm a new student again. It's just weird," Goss said.

Goss told us she can't wear hoodies or a backpack at her new school, and they'll inspect her lunchbox every day. Now, the family said they're all just trying to roll with the punches.

"There really is not other explanation that it is just life," Carpenter said.

Part of the reason Savannah's family has been so open through this process is because they want everyone to know that even after what's happened to them, "see something say something" should still be the standard because it's better to say something and be wrong than not say something and people get hurt.