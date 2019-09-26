Clear

Hampton Cove Elementary in Huntsville recognized as Blue Ribbon School

Photo: @huntsvillecityschools on Facebook

Hampton Cove Elementary in Huntsville is one of 312 schools across the country to be honored.

Five Alabama schools are nationally recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools. 

Hampton Cove Elementary in Huntsville made the list. It's among the 312 schools across the country honored.

The recognition is based on the school's overall academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps within student sub-groups.

