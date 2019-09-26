Five Alabama schools are nationally recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools.
Hampton Cove Elementary in Huntsville made the list. It's among the 312 schools across the country honored.
The recognition is based on the school's overall academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps within student sub-groups.
Related Content
- Hampton Cove Elementary in Huntsville recognized as Blue Ribbon School
- Hampton Cove parents concerned about school overcrowding
- Five AL schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
- Hampton Cove neighbors worried about speeding as school year starts
- Morning wreck slows down traffic in Hampton Cove
- New garbage collection route added in Hampton Cove area
- Lightning burns pattern into green at Hampton Cove golf course
- High speed chase ends at restaurant in Hampton Cove
- New assisted living home breaks ground in Hampton Cove
- Hampton Cove residents want more restaurants and retail
Scroll for more content...