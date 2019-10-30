Halloween starts stormy, ends on a cold note

The rain and showers we've seen Wednesday give way to one last round of rain and storms early Halloween morning. First things first: the rain ends in time for dry weather trick-or-treating. However, this allows colder air to filter into the area for hours beforehand. You'll need the winter coats with the costumes.

Here's the timeline of events. A cold front passes arrives in the Shoals after midnight. Ahead of and along the front, we'll have a band of heavier rain with some embedded storms. It's at this time (early Thursday morning) where we stand the best chance at seeing some strong to severe storms. Any stronger storms can produce damaging wind near 60 mph and we can't entirely rule out the risk for an isolated, brief tornado. Localized flooding is a possibility as well, so watch for standing water on the roads.

The front reaches the central part of North Alabama between 4 and 6 AM, then Sand Mountain between 6 and 9 AM. The timing of the front will make for a wet morning drive. Once the front passes, temperatures start to drop quickly. The rain doesn't exit entirely until later in the afternoon, but you'll feel the chill on your lunch break around midday. Temperatures go from the upper 60s in the morning to the mid 40s by noon.

The wind will be shifting behind the front, helping to push in the colder air through the afternoon. Breezy conditions mean it will feel like the upper 30s for trick-or-treating, so as mentioned earlier, the winter coats are in order. By midnight, the area will dip into the lower 30s and a FREEZE WATCH takes effect. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s Friday morning. Go ahead and bring those plants in before you head out for candy Thursday evening.

Past Halloween, it stays chilly into the weekend. Lows are near freezing both Saturday and Sunday morning, with highs only in the mid 50s. It's going to be gorgeous, though.