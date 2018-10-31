Halloween spending surges in America

Stop for just a second and guess how much people in America spend collectively every year on Halloween.
Would you guess $5 billion dollars? If so, you're way under. Try $9 billion. A third of that is on costumes, with $2.7 billion spent on decorations and $2.6 billion on candy.
These numbers are from the National Retail Federation.
