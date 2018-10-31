Clear

Halloween spending surges in America

MGN Online MGN Online

Stop for just a second and guess how much people in America spend every year collectively on Halloween. Would you guess $5 billion dollars? If so, you're way under.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Stop for just a second and guess how much people in America spend collectively every year on Halloween.

Would you guess $5 billion dollars? If so, you're way under. Try $9 billion. A third of that is on costumes, with $2.7 billion spent on decorations and $2.6 billion on candy.

These numbers are from the National Retail Federation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events